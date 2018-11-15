Rehabilitation underway for over 160 dogs rescued from New Jersey home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, NJ — After State Police found 161 dogs living in inhumane conditions and 44 dogs dead inside freezers at a New Jersey home, the survivors are being spade or neutered, groomed and thoroughly checked by veterinarians at animal shelters throughout New Jersey

State Police say Donna Roberts, 65, of Shamong Township had the dogs living on her property in deplorable conditions.

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison is now caring for 44 of the dogs; Monmouth County SPCA has 32; and others went to Burlington County Animal Alliance and the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

"We hope to start offering them for adoption as early as this weekend," said Nora Parker of St. Huberts. "These dogs don’t get to experience what our loving pet dogs do. The daily affection, the walks, the outdoors, the sunshine, toys."

The dogs that have been rescued represent a variety of ages and breeds.

Many are being tended to for matted hair, long nails, skin issues or eye infections. Four of the dogs recovered are in critical condition.

Roberts has been charged with animal cruelty. She was released pending a court date.

"They’re making money off the backs of these dogs," said Parker. "The saddest cases of course are the adult dogs that are just used like a breeding machine, and just tossed aside when they don’t produce anymore."