Homeless vet, NJ couple charged for deceiving donors out of $400k in GoFundMe scam, prosecutors say

Posted 1:25 PM, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 02:31PM, November 15, 2018

Breaking update:

A homeless veteran and New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for him have all been charged after making up a false story to deceive donors, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The home of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure was searched in September over disputes arose over what happened to the money. Charges against veteran, Johnny Bobbitt, were unexpected.

All three are charged with second-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

The prosecutor said the heartwarming “pay-it-forward story” about a homeless man, Bobbitt, who spent his only money to help a woman, McClure, put gas in her car’s empty tank was “too good to be true.”

Original post:

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A New Jersey prosecutor says he will announce developments in a criminal investigation of a couple that raised $400,000 for a homeless man they said helped them with a disabled car.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina is planning a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Investigators searched the Florence home of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in September after questions arose about what happened to the money they raised through a GoFundMe page.

They denied wrongdoing. Their lawyer did not answer a phone call.

They are being sued by the homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt.

The couple told reporters he bought McClure gas late one night when she was stranded in Philadelphia.

Bobbitt’s lawyer says he has been told the money is gone. It’s unclear what happened.

