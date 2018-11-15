New York’s superstar soldiers
-
Deployed soldier dons mascot’s uniform to surprise her son at school
-
Democrats Espaillat, Velazquez, Jeffries, Serrano, Meng, Maloney, Clarke, Nadler, Lowey from NY win re-election to House
-
Local prayers continue for Pittsburgh Jewish community
-
‘Trespasser fatality’ causes NJ Transit, Amtrak service suspensions, delays
-
Florence remnants prompt flash flood watch in NYC
-
-
Search for German pop star missing from cruise ship called off
-
11th Congressional District, the last GOP-held federal elected office in the city, pits incumbent Dan Donovan against Democrat Max Rose
-
Ocasio-Cortez to Trump on Puerto Rico deaths: ‘My own grandfather died in the aftermath of the storm. Uncounted’
-
‘Nightmare’ absent on 1st morning of Lincoln Tunnel project
-
MTA to buy New York’s Grand Central Terminal for $35 million
-
-
Henri Bendel, 123-year-old luxury retailer, closes the doors
-
PHOTOS: Wave of Caribbean pride on display at West Indian Day Parade
-
‘March of the Wooden Soldiers’ to air on WPIX on Thanksgiving, a tradition celebrating 55th anniversary