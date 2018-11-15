Multi-vehicle accident at the George Washington Bridge jams traffic as snow falls

NEW YORK — Drivers can expect long delays at the George Washington Bridge following a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 2:45 p.m. as snow fell across the region. About 1 inch of snow has already accumulated in the area.

Snow totals as of 3PM: JFK 1.0" Newark 2.0" LaGuardia 1.0" — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 15, 2018

The Bayonne Bridge is also closed and schools are closing early because of the snow.

With the forecast calling for snow turning to rain, driving conditions can change quickly, the New Jersey Department of Transportation warned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.