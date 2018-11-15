Man slashed at subway station in Brooklyn: police

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A man was slashed at a Brooklyn subway station Wednesday night.

Police said a man in his 20s was arguing with another man in his 40s at the subway station along Nevins Street in Downtown Brooklyn shortly before 11:30 p.m.

During the argument, the man in his 40s allegedly pulled out a box cutter and slashed the victim in the face.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).