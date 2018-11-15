Man punches woman, 63, in the face after she asked him to move bag on subway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A man punched a 63-year-old woman in the face on the subway after she asked him to move his bag so she could sit.

She exclusively told PIX11 that she'd just boarded a train to head to work in Manhattan when it happened.

“I asked him politely may I sit and he said bad words and punched me in the face," she said.

The woman was knocked to the floor of the subway. She told PIX11 no one on the train helped her, but she was able to use her cellphone to get video of the man.

Police say the attack it happened about 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, on a Manhattan-bound train.

The woman is still very shaken.

“The man looked normal," she said. "Nut he wasn’t normal and I was so scared because I didn’t know if he would attack me again.”

Police have asked for help identifying the man, who is believed to be in his 20s. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a black hat, green hooded jacket and dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).