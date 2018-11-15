Man allegedly exposes himself to woman inside City College building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man accused of exposing himself to a woman inside a building at City College.

On Nov. 12, a 35-year-old woman was approached inside a building on Convent Avenue in Hamilton Heights.

The location is addressed to a building at the City College of New York, according to Google Maps.

The man allegedly exposed himself to the victim before fleeing in an unknown location.

No injuries were reported.

Video surveillance shows the alleged individual follow a woman inside the building.

