It will take decades of work, $31.8B to fix NYCHA, officials say

Deborah Goddard, the Executive Vice President of capital projects, testified in front of the city council Thursday.

Goddard said it will cost $31.8 billion to fix the New York City Housing Authority. NYCHA bosses released the 2017 Physical Needs Assessment. The greatest needs were fixing apartments, at a cost of $13 billion. Architecture, which includes windows, stairs, roofs, and doors, will cost $11 billion to fix. Also, heating and water systems will cost $3 billion to fix.

City leaders say problems with NYCHA are less about funding and more about mismanagement and lack of transparency.

“How can NYCHA look people in the eyes and tell them 20 years from now we will get to your apartment, and maybe we will get to you boiler,” said Councilmember Mark Gjonaj of the Bronx.

Oceanside Houses tenant Margaret Massac couldn't believe it when she heard how long the fixes were going to take.

“Are you really trying to help us? Why will it take so long to fix it? If this was a private firm and someone gave you the money, they would do the job in record time,” she said.