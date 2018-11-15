Half-fare Metrocards will soon be offered to low-income riders, but exclude single rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Half-fare Metrocards will be offered to low-income riders starting in January, but research by an anti-poverty group shows as many as one-in-five qualified riders may opt out of the program because single fares are not included.

About 800,000 New Yorkers are eligible for the Fair Fares program, which will offer half-off discounts for seven-day and monthly cards purchased by low-income riders.

However, Jeff Maclin, a spokesman for the anti-poverty group the Community Service Society of New York, tells the Daily News many qualified riders may not participate.

"The concern we have with the weekly and monthly fare cards is our research shows that 22 percent of riders at or below poverty say they prefer purchasing round-trip single fare cards or bonus fares,” Maclin said. “So having flexibility to buy any fare type at a discount is important, especially when every dollar counts."