NEW YORK — Some heavy hitters walked the red carpet for the premiere of “Creed II.”

Adonis Creed is back and ready for his next big fight with Rocky Balboa by his side in the second installment of the film based off the "Rocky" franchise.

Oji chats with some of the cast members, who give some tips on working out and staying fit.

Catch “Creed II” in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 21.