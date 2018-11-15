First snow of the season expected to hit tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The tri-state area is forecasted to be getting a feeling of winter with snow likely to fall across the city during the afternoon.

A storm system will work its way up the eastern seaboard Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. Thursday for parts of northeast New Jersey.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday for the New Jersey shore.

Expect precipitation to begin during the early afternoon for most of the area. It will begin as a mixture of snow and rain for coastal areas, New York City and Long Island.

Expect accumulations of about one inch for New York City and Long Island. Parts of northeastern New Jersey, Rockland, Westchester and Putnam counties can see up to three inches of snow.

Northwestern New Jersey and the interior Hudson Valley will receive the highest accumulations with at least three inches or more in some spots.

The Department of Sanitation held a press conference to let New Yorkers know they should be on alert.

“Its gonna’ get very very slushy,” said Kathryn Garcia, the Commissioner of Department of Sanitation. “Evening commute will be miserable it will be fast and furious.”

Starting around 5 p.m., expect a slushy commute on the way home.

Some 700 salt-spreaders will be prepositioned for the storm. Inland areas will be a different story. The snow will last longer before any changeover occurs. As a result, snow amounts will be high with as much as 3-6” for the Catskills and the Hudson Valley.

