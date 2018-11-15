Commuter chaos: Buses at Port Authority delayed hours as commuters stuck waiting outside terminal

MANHATTAN — Port Authority Bus Terminal is packed with commuters as many others stand in the cold outside, frustrated by their hours-long wait for a bus home.

Around 8 a.m., the official Twitter account for PABT tweeted there would be light snow Thursday, but by jut after 5 p.m., they’d shut down the 2nd and 3rd floor of the terminal because of overcrowding.

Bus service is delayed about three hours and officials have no estimate of when normal service will resume.

“The chaos that is right now at #portauthority is beyond words,” one woman tweeted Two inches of snow gets you waiting for over two hours to get on a bus through #lincolntunnel #stillwaiting.”

Commuters have been told to take trains and ferries back to New Jersey if possible.

One man said he was stranded at Port Authority for five hours.

PATH service from 33rd Street will be free the rest of Thursday to accommodate travelers trying to get to NJ.