The cost of the commute could be going up.

Since 2009, fare and toll increases have been budgeted by the MTA. At the November meeting, the board reviews the next budget and announces the proposals.

There are two options for subway and bus riders. The base fare could increase to $3 or stay the same. The bonus from pay-per-ride swipes would be eliminated in that case.

Railroad riders would see a 3.85 percent maximum increase for weekly and monthly tickets. There would be a cap of $15 for monthly and $5.75 for weekly tickets with no increase for passes above $500.

Crossing the bridges and tunnels could go up wither 4 percent or 8 percent. Resident discounts remain in place.

Public hearings and a telephone and on-line comment process will be scheduled for December.

The MTA Board will vote on the final package in January with the new fares and tolls set to take effect in March.

The budget forecasts deficits without an increase. The agency also has about $30 billion in debt.

Some service adjustments will also be discussed at an emergency finance committee meeting.

Transit officials say the case is also being made for more investment in Albany.