Bronx boy, 8, missing as snow blankets the region

BRONX — An 8-year-old Bronx boy was reported missing Thursday as snow blanketed the region.

Kareem Morris was last seen in front of 1400 Pelham Parkway South around noon, police said.

He’s about 4 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 85 pounds. The boy has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, a light blue hooded sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone who’s seen him is asked to call police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).