Smartphone apps and hidden fees

NEW YORK — We've all heart the phrase: there's an app for that. Apps are everywhere, and while many of them claim to be free, you have to read the fine print. Forbes Magazine uncovered a lot of apps that charge expense fees for doing very little.

Here's a list of some of the apps that Forbes magazine listed:

Weather (5th Grossing in Weather) $4.99 a week - $260 a year

BINANCE Crypto: Widget - $169.99 a year

Crazy Ringtones (4th Grossing Utilities) $49.99 a week - $2600 a year

ArmorVPN (5th Grossing Utilities) $9.99 a week - $520 a year

Spark Wallpaper & Background (7th Grossing Utilities) $4.99 a week - $260 a year

Phanced (8th Grossing Utilities) $12.99 a week - $675 a year

Color Call-Theme Screen (12th Grossing Utilities) $49.99 a week - $2600 a year

WebTranslator for Safari (13th Grossing Utilities) $89.99 a week - $4680 a year

(note: no longer available, Apple has likely deleted it)

Life Tricks Ace (14th Grossing Utilities) $59.99 a week - $3120 a year

QR Scanner and Barcode Scanner (19th Grossing Utilities) $49.99 a year

WhatsIt (22nd Grossing Utilities) $19.99 a month - $240 a year

Color Your Call (4th Grossing in Productivity) $12.99 a week - $675 a year

S Video Maker (18th Grossing Productivity) $79.99 a year

Turto Tests (42nd Grossing Productivity) $19.99 a month - $240 a year

Pics Lock (55th Grossing Productivity) $69.99 a week - $3640 a year

Color Call App (85th Grossing Productivity) $9.99 a week - $520 a year

BrainPump (99th Grossing Productivity) $21.99 a month - $260 a year