Smartphone apps and hidden fees

NEW YORK — We've all heart the phrase: there's an app for that. Apps are everywhere, and while many of them claim to be free, you have to read the fine print. Forbes Magazine uncovered a lot of apps that charge expense fees for doing very little.
Here's a list of some of the apps that Forbes magazine listed:
Weather (5th Grossing in Weather) $4.99 a week - $260 a year
BINANCE Crypto: Widget - $169.99 a year
Crazy Ringtones (4th Grossing Utilities) $49.99 a week - $2600 a year
ArmorVPN (5th Grossing Utilities) $9.99 a week - $520 a year
Spark Wallpaper & Background (7th Grossing Utilities) $4.99 a week - $260 a year
Phanced (8th Grossing Utilities) $12.99 a week - $675 a year
Color Call-Theme Screen (12th Grossing Utilities) $49.99 a week - $2600 a year
WebTranslator for Safari (13th Grossing Utilities) $89.99 a week - $4680 a year
(note: no longer available, Apple has likely deleted it)
Life Tricks Ace (14th Grossing Utilities) $59.99 a week - $3120 a year
QR Scanner and Barcode Scanner (19th Grossing Utilities) $49.99 a year
WhatsIt (22nd Grossing Utilities) $19.99 a month - $240 a year
Color Your Call (4th Grossing in Productivity) $12.99 a week - $675 a year
S Video Maker (18th Grossing Productivity) $79.99 a year
Turto Tests (42nd Grossing Productivity) $19.99 a month - $240 a year
Pics Lock (55th Grossing Productivity) $69.99 a week - $3640 a year
Color Call App (85th Grossing Productivity) $9.99 a week - $520 a year
BrainPump (99th Grossing Productivity) $21.99 a month - $260 a year