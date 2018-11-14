Residents of Parkside Houses in the Bronx say they haven’t had hot water for 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- Julie Rodriguez, who lives at Parkside Houses in the Bronx, says her building hasn’t had hot water in 16 days.

“I can’t stand them. I can’t stand NYCHA," Rodriguez said. "I call and put in a ticket at least 16 days ago. Nothing."

Elizabeth Nazario also lives at Parkside Houses, and says she has a message for NYCHA.

“Give me a break,” Nazario said.

A NYCHA spokesperson says staff are onsite making repairs and monitoring the boilers to make sure adequate steam pressure is supplying heat and hot water service to residents.

