Rally to be held to protest new Amazon HQ set for Long Island City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — There will be a rally in Long Island City to protest the arrival of Amazon's new headquarters to the location.

The move promises to bring thousands of high paying jobs to New York City, but local leaders and residents have more concerns.

The protest is slated for 11:30 a.m. outside the new prospective site for the Amazon Headquarters.

Community leaders say the protest was planned before the details of the Amazon deal were revealed because of their immediate concerns regarding current problems in Long Island City.