NYPD unveils new Crime Stoppers truck to help expand reach of crime-fighting program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Crime Stoppers is coming to a neighborhood near you. Members of the NYPD and the New York Police Foundation, which funds the popular hotline’s reward money, introduced their new LED mobile billboard to help get the word out about crime in the five boroughs.

“Modern policing involves delivering information in real time, widespread and narrowly targeted,” said Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea outside of Harlem’s 32 Precinct. “This new vehicle will allow us to do both—broadcast wanted photos, videos, live stream information, social media pages, even safety advisories.”

The new unit will be deployed on a daily basis throughout the city. “It will be targeted in that community where the crime happened. If this goes well this should be the worst nightmare for criminals in New York City,” said Shea.

Crime Stoppers tips have helped solve more than 1,526 killings and attempted murders, 2,186 robberies and has paid out over $2.4 million in rewards over the past 35 years.

"The Crime Stoppers program, and this new vehicle dedicated to our mission of fighting crime and keeping people safe, are helping the NYPD leverage the power of Neighborhood Policing to reduce violence and disorder by building trust and strengthening relationships in all the communities we serve," Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill

So far only one truck has been purchased for $100,000. It was not immediately known if any future vehicles are expected to hit the streets.

“With the unveiling of this new truck, the New York City Police Foundation is adhering to our mission – to provide critical funding for innovative NYPD programs,” said Andrew Tisch, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the New York City Police Foundation.