Nutella Cafe opens in NYC. Here’s a sneak peek of the inside.

UNION SQUARE — There's a sweet, new restaurant that opened in Manhattan Wednesday: the Nutella Cafe, located at 13th Street and University Place.

It's the brand's first New York City location, and only the second standalone restaurant after a successful launch in Chicago last year.

"People love Nutella," Richard Fossali, the cafe's Vice President of Operations told PIX11 News at the grand opening. "When you come here, you are going to get the experience that you want."

Fans lined up down the block Wednesday morning. Employees offered samples, and the first people in the store got a free Nutella jar.

While the cafe is focused around food, the store is also branded as an immersive experience. The ceiling appears to display a Nutella spread design, and merchandise is sold off cocoa brown walls.

In addition to the traditional crepes and waffle meals, make sure to try the Chia Hemp Seed Parfait and the Hazelnut Blondie.

Starting in January, the store will also offer cooking classes featuring Nutella-based recipes.

“We want you to come here, and hopefully you’re going to have a great experience, but we also want you to have a great experience with Nutella in your own house," said Fossali.