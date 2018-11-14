Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, in police custody following domestic violence allegation

Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and a call and text message seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

Avenatti, who has said he’s mulling a 2020 presidential run, became famous as Daniels’ lawyer and pursued the president and those close to him relentlessly for months, taunting Trump in interviews and baiting him and his lawyers in tweets.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it. She also sued Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

Los Angeles Police Department tweeted the following:

We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available.