MURRAY HILL, Queens — A man and woman were found stabbed to death inside a Queens home Wednesday morning, police say.

Police responded to 144-55 37th Ave., around 10:20 a.m. to find a 67-year-old male and a 64-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. They had multiple stab wounds to their torsos.

EMS pronounced the victims deceased at the scene.

The pair have not been identified.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.