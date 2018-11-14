Long Island woman braves cancer surgery and chemotherapy during pregnancy, delivers healthy baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — Each year approximately one out of 1,000 pregnant women in the United States are diagnosed with cancer. The challenges and complications that these mothers-to-be face are enormous.

On Wednesday, one Long Island woman who braved surgery and chemotherapy during her pregnancy helped announce the opening of the Northwell Health Center for Cancer, Pregnancy and Reproduction on Long Island.

Michelle Cohen, 32, gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Franklin Liam, in April. After giving birth, Cohen completed four more cycles of chemotherapy and a robotic laparoscopic hysterectomy. Her cancer is now in remission.