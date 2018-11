NEW YORK — The Harlem man who won New York’s largest jackpot in state history is being identified Wednesday.

The mystery man will receive a ceremonial prize check for the record $348.8 million prize at the Resorts World Casio in Queens. Refresh this page around 1 p.m. to see the ceremony live.

The winner matched all six numbers drawn for the Oct. 27th Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

