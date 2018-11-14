First snow of the season to hit tri-state Thursday; see predictions and timelines:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The tri-state area will get its first taste of winter later this week when snow is likely to fall more than five weeks before the season even officially begins.

A storm system will work its way up the eastern seaboard Thursday. High pressure, which was located over Canada as of Wednesday afternoon, is likely to blanket the tri-state with unseasonably cold air.

This will set the stage for possible snow accumulations over portions of the tri-state.

We can expect precipitation to start around 1 p.m. on Thursday as a mixture of snow and rain for coastal areas, and all snow for New York City and points north.

The snow will continue until around 7 or 8 p.m. in the city before milder air will begin working its way in from the Atlantic Ocean. This will change the snow over to rain from the city southward. Areas north and west will see snow continuing through the evening.

After midnight the snow should change to rain for most areas and continue through the overnight hours.

The precipitation will begin to taper off during Friday morning's commute and end by late morning

Total accumulations for the city vary between the various forecast models.

The "global" model is indicating mainly a rain event for the city with little to no snow accumulation, whereas the "North American" model is forecasting close to 5 inches for the city.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it appears that the city, western Long Island, and northeastern New Jersey will receive around 1 to 2 inches.

In the lower Hudson Valley as well as interior New Jersey, 2 to 4 inches are possible.

Amounts of 4 inches or more are possible for extreme northwestern New Jersey, as well as the northern sections of the Hudson Valley.

Gusty winds are be possible Thursday night into Friday morning as the storm passes through the area, especially along coastal regions.