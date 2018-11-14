College student killed in Newark hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK -- College senior Naomi Segura was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Newark Tuesday night.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Segura was struck at 9:20 p.m. near Central Avenue and Summit Street by two cars.

The first driver to hit the student kept going, a second driver ran over Segura, but stopped to call police.

Segura, 25, was a senior at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. She was hit a few yards away from a campus building.

Classmate Sean Kogan saw the accident scene a few minutes after it unfolded.

"One of my fraternity brothers was the one who was here and saw it happen and tried to stop the second car from driving over her and called the police,” he said.

NJIT’s Dean of Students and Campus Life Marybeth Boger said in a statement, “our sympathies are with Naomi and her loved ones during this incredibly sad time.”

Police were still searching for a suspect Wednesday evening.