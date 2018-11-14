Bronx H.S. closes several bathrooms to combat vaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX— The prestigious Bronx High School of Science is trying to snuff out vaping by shutting down bathrooms.

The elite city school taking the unusual move of yanking kids’ access to a reported half of a dozen restrooms in an effort to clamp down on the forbidden activity.

The shutdown came Tuesday.

Many schools across the country are struggling to reverse a surge in teenagers using e-cigarettes, which experts say can potentially lead to nicotine addiction.

An email to parents told them 6 restrooms will be closed, the remaining 4 patrolled.

The school safety administrator saying this would be an experiment to see if matters improve.

It said students caught vaping will be disciplined, and the school will host a town-hall meeting on Thursday to address the issue.

Parents sounded off about the bathroom restrictions.

“They should not be shutting them down, they should be opening more,” said Muhammad Alam of Westchester Square.

“I don’t think it’s a good thing that kids are vaping in the bathrooms, but there should be a different way,” said mom Ana Dantzer of Riverdale.

The school’s move comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo aims to ban the sale of some flavored e-cigarettes as they are most appealing to young users with their fruity flavors.

The FDA is also looking to tighten regulations, even as one maker, JUUL, announced it will start restricting sales of its fruit flavored tobacco products.

New York’s health department estimated 27% of high-school students use e-cigarettes, more than double the rate in 2014.

The Department of Education released a statement saying: