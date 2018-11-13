Woman attacked on ‘E’ train after her 8-year-old asked why commuter’s son was ‘wearing a costume’: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS -- A woman was assaulted on a moving 'E' train in Queens earlier this month after police say the victim's 8-year-old son asked her why another commuter's son was wearing a costume.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, aboard the train.

Police say the comment led to an altercation where one of the individuals placed the 5-year-old victim in a chokehold while the second individual punched her in the face and hit her on the head with a cellphone.

The two individuals ran off the train at the 71 Street-Continental Avenue station and fled the station to the street area.

The first individual is a woman, 25 to 30 years old, with eye glasses; last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark colored pants, a black jacket tied around her waist and she had a black purse over her shoulder.

The second individual is a woman, 25 to 30 years old; last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a blue jacket and gray sweatpants.

