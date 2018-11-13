Service in, out of Penn Station NY suspended after tugboat strikes Portal Bridge

NEW YORK — A tugboat struck the Portal Bridge in New Jersey Tuesday, causing service in and out of Penn Station to be suspended, according to NJ Transit.
New Jersey Transit tweeted around 1:35 p.m. that commuters should expect delays up to 45 minutes. NJ Transit later said service was suspended in and out of Penn Station New York.
Additional information on the strike was not immediately available.
Alternative transit routes include:
- NJ Transit and private carries buses will cross-honor rail tickets and passes system wide
- Midtown Direct Line trains are being diverted to Hoboken
- PATH will cross-honor NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd St. in New York
40.750568 -73.993519