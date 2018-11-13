Subway delays down by 10,000 for second month in a row: MTA report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- There was some good news Tuesday at the monthly transit committee at MTA Headquarters.

Sally Librera, who heads the Department of Subways, says the transit agency met the goal to reduce delays by 10,000 for the second month in a row.

Officials credit the Subway Action Plan and targeting specific maintenance and improvement areas.

Riders say the system remains busy.

MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford acknowledges there is more work to do.

“Every month we do move the ball down the field,” Byford said.

They make a detailed presentation at the regular committee meeting each month based on arrival statistics and reports.

The October 2018 weekday On-Time Performance is listed at of 70.3 percent and that is the the highest since August 2015.

Things are logged as improved on the 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 lines, due at least in part to schedule changes. Work on the R and J lines has meant the statistics are declining for this period.

The weekend performance is the highest since December 2014.

Transit officials believe station conditions and communication have improved, in part, due to the new station manager program and employee involvement.

Fixing the signals is the ultimate systemwide project.

That has been the process along the 7 train for years.

MTA has announced track and signals upgrades, called communication-based train control, will be done at the end of November.

Lisa Daglian, the Executive Director of MTA’s Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee, is also a rider of the 7 train.

She expects the work to allow more train per hour. She said work on stations needs to be occurring.

Daglian hopes Amazon will invest in transit projects in the coming years as it begins to move into Long Island City, including on the Long Island Rail Road.