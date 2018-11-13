Students rally to stop Manhattan school’s eviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Hundreds of PS 150 students and parents rallied on the building's steps Tuesday, determined to stop the school from being evicted.

The landlord says the Department of Education has known for years that they must move the school. They plan to use the school's space for a luxury gym and other high-end amenities.

“We don’t understand how a school isn’t an amenity,” Anshul Purohit, co-president of the PS 150 Parent Teacher Association said. “Particularly in a neighborhood where people are flicking to because of the schools."

But the landlord says the school was supposed to move already.

“The lease expired in August," a spokesperson for the landlord said. "We have agreed not to enforce our rights and give the Department of Education one more year to finalize a suitable relocation plan.”

That plan includes transferring the school’s 186 pre-kindergarten to fifth graders to an existing school a mile away on Peck Slip for four years while another school is built at Trinity Place.

“It would be a great outcome for us to wind up there,” Jonah Benton, a PS150 parent, told PIX11. “We don’t want to move twice in order to do that."

Organizers of this rally are hoping to send a message to the landlord that the appeal of TriBeCa lies in the quality of their small community schools.

“The reason we’re here is to get elected officials, the press involved, to get something done,” Tricia Joyce, education committee chair, Community Board One told PIX11.