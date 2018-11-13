Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Winter is more than a month away, but New York City could see several inches of snow this week, forecasts show.

It will feel like it's in the 20s on Wednesday and clouds will thicken early on Thursday as the storm approaches. The first chance of snow is in the afternoon.

It's tricky to forecast snow amounts considering how early it is in the season. There is some confidence for inland areas to get as much as 4 to 7 inches. The confidence decreases toward the city and much of Long Island and inland Central Jersey, but there is the potential of roughly a coating to 2 inches for those spots. The South Shore of Long Island and the Jersey Shore will primarily miss out, but a brief mix cannot be ruled out.

The snow will changeover to rain through midday Friday. But as the rain tapers off, colder air may get pulled in, allowing for another changeover to snow for points north and west of the city. Another inch of snow could be possible as a result. Along coastal areas, the rain should quickly wash off any accumulation.

Coastal flooding could also be an issue during high tide between late Thursday night and Friday. Minor tidal flooding will be possibility for the most vulnerable spots as strong onshore flow develops. Tidal departures of 2-1/2 to 3 feet will be needed for minor coastal flooding.