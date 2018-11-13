Ocasio-Cortez joins 200 climate-change activists in protest at Pelosi’s office

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has joined about 200 climate-change activists as they stage a protest at the office of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 02: New York U.S. House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sits at a progressive fundraiser on August 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The rising political star is on her third trip away from New York in three weeks and is projected to become the youngest woman elected to Congress this November when she will be 29 years old. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Protesters are calling on Democratic leaders to put forward a “Green New Deal” that includes a swift transition to 100 percent renewable energy in line with findings of a recent report on climate change by United Nations. Some protesters were being arrested Tuesday after refusing to leave a hallway outside Pelosi’s office.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, who is set to become the youngest member of Congress in January, addressed the group briefly before arrests were made.

Pelosi has pledged to reinstate a special committee on climate change after Democrats take control of the House. The California Democrat said in a statement that she welcomes the activists.

