Ocasio-Cortez joins 200 climate-change activists in protest at Pelosi’s office

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has joined about 200 climate-change activists as they stage a protest at the office of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Protesters are calling on Democratic leaders to put forward a “Green New Deal” that includes a swift transition to 100 percent renewable energy in line with findings of a recent report on climate change by United Nations. Some protesters were being arrested Tuesday after refusing to leave a hallway outside Pelosi’s office.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, who is set to become the youngest member of Congress in January, addressed the group briefly before arrests were made.

Pelosi has pledged to reinstate a special committee on climate change after Democrats take control of the House. The California Democrat said in a statement that she welcomes the activists.