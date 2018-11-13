Missing New Jersey 15-year-old who took $1K, left cellphone behind has been found safe

MOUNTAIN LAKES, N.J. – A missing New Jersey boy who took $1,000 out of his savings, a backpack and his bicycle before he disappeared the day before Halloween has been found safe, authorities said Tuesday.

Thomas Kolding left his cellphone and wrote a note saying that he didn’t want anyone to try to find him, according to the Morristown Daily Record.

Kolding was last known to be at his family’s Mountain Lakes home Oct 30, according to a news release from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials believe he took the train to New York City, but where he went after that is not known.

Investigators say Kolding had wanted to travel to California.

The boy’s father, Nicolai Kolding, previously told the paper he worried that a recent argument about grades might have pushed his son – a high school freshman taking honors courses in math and science – over the edge.