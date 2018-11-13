East Harlem dance group, Keep Rising to the Top, to hold performances over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Violeta Galagarza, a fixture in the East Harlem community, is prepping to celebrate nearly three decades of making kids safer by providing them an alternative to the streets through her dance group: Keep Rising to the Top.

The group is celebrating their anniversary with two fundraising performances at City College on Friday and Saturday. They will address current issues affecting youth such as the impact of social media, cop shootings and the criminal justice system.

They are also planning a tribute to Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz and show the impact that gang violence has, not only on a family, but on an entire community.

Tickets for the show are available on through this link.

To learn more about the organization and how you can support them click here.