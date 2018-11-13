Bodega owners call for panic buttons in NYC stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Several bodega owners rallied in the Bronx on Tuesday, calling for panic buttons to help them reach police during emergencies.

The rally was held outside Wascar Guerrero’s deli on Shakespeare Avenue. Two weeks ago he chased away a group of teenagers with a metal pipe. Guerrero believes they were trying to rob his store.

“I have to protect me and my customers too," he said.

Guerrero says it took police more than half an hour to respond.

“They are frustrated,"City Councilman Fernando Cabrera told PIX11. "They are concerned.”

Cabrera supports the idea of panic buttons for bodega owners and says he hopes the City Council will support an initiative to make the buttons a reality.

“It’s very important for us because many bodegueros have been killed,” said Francisco Marte of The Bodega Association.