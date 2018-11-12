Video: Suspect knocks 68-year-old woman with cane to the ground while robbing her in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- A woman with a cane was knocked to the ground, her purse yanked from her arm while she was crossing the street in Brownsville last month, police say.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22.

Surveillance video shows the 68-year-old woman was crossing the street at the intersection at Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue, when police say one of the men approached her from behind, grabbed her purse and pulled her to the ground as he ripped it off her.

The second man stood nearby and acted as a lookout, police say. Both men fled the scene on foot northbound on Watkins Street.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to her body and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The first man last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a light colored jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second man was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.