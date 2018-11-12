Valley Stream veterans mark holiday with $7,000 gift of new accessible ramp

Over 100 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got down and dirty at the American Legion in Valley Stream to build a much-needed handicapped accessible ramp.

The hall received a $7,000 grant through the Celebration of Service program, sponsored by Home Depot, which gives back to those who have served in the armed forces.