Stan Lee, co-creator of Marvel Comics, dead at 95

CALIFORNIA — Stan Lee, the co-creator of Marvel Comics, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 95.

TMZ broke news of Lee’s death Monday, citing his daughter. He suffered several illnesses in the past year, and was taken from his Hollywood Hills home to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he died, the publication reports. His cause of death is not yet known.

Lee was born in Manhattan in 1922, and began his 75-plus-year career in comics when he was a teenager, according to Marvel, which he created with Jack Kirby in 1961.

Marvel is known for many classic comics, such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, The Avengers and more.

Lee also made small appearances in Marvel movies.

He is survived by daughter. Lee’s wife Joan last year at 93 years old, according to TMZ.