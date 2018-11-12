‘Soiled train’ tweet prompts speculation, hilarious gifs

NEW YORK — It’s not uncommon for alerts about trains being taken out of service in New York City to prompt social media outcry, but one such alert caused a different kind of stir Monday morning.

A “soiled train” prompted northbound F and M trains to run express through part of Manhattan, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority at 9:33 a.m.

What’s a “soiled train” you ask? The MTA has not yet responded to PIX11’s request for comment, but Twitter has come to a consensus — someone defecated, but whether it was a human, or somehow the train itself, remains unclear.