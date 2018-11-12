Police searching for naked man peeping Tom in NJ town

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A naked peeping Tom has been spotted multiple times in Hillsborough Township, police said.

The man wears a black cloth to cover his face and appears to be wearing a black wig. He was most recently seen on Meadowbrook Drive on Nov. 1, police said. He was captured on surveillance video and was seen by a resident in the home around 7 p.m.

The naked peeping Tom was also seen on Sept. 14 on Triangle Road.

There are two additional recent incidents of peering and lewdness, but police aren’t sure those incidents are related to the Sept. 14 and Nov. 1 instances.

Police released an image of the man and have asked for help identifying him.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor, and Chief Powell request anyone with information to contact the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323, select option 3 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.888577tips.org or at www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.