PIX11 fights to help veterans get services they need

Petty officer William Alvarez served in the United States Naval Reserve and now lives in the Jefferson Houses in Harlem. He says there is never consistent heat or hot water.

“We need help,” begged Alvarez.

A spokesperson told PIX11 news, “There was an issue in the heating plant at Jefferson Houses earlier today that is currently being worked on.”

Private First Class William Douglas Brundage, 88, was injured in combat in Korea and never thought he would be homeless at his age, he said. He uses a wheelchair and lives in the Grant Houses in Harlem.

“I feel forgotten,” said Brundage.

Right now, Brundage is living with a friend inside a New York City Housing Authority apartment and is on a waiting list for his own NYCHA apartment.

“I’ve been waiting on that list since my wife died in 2008,” said Brundage.

PIX11 news reached out to several agencies to help.

Thomas Williams from Harlem is legally blind, but his health is strong. Williams, 84, says he has to stay healthy for his 68 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Williams was a private in the army stationed at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina.

"For about a year now, I have needed dentures. I have been eating soup. I'm tired of eating soup, really. I would love a steak," said Williams.

PIX11 News reached out to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

A spokesperson said, "Thank you again for your interest in our veterans, and bringing this specific veteran to our attention...that we will continue to work to ensure every veteran has access to the VA programs and benefits for which he may be eligible."

Williams finally got his dentures. Outback Steakhouse also gave him a gift certificate to take his family to dinner.

