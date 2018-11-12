Off-duty NYPD officer assaulted while walking his dog in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — An off-duty officer was walking his dog in Brooklyn when he was beaten in an unprovoked attack, the NYPD said Sunday.

The 29-year-old NYPD officer was walking near Williams Court and East 11th Street in Sheepshead Bay shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday when he was approached by an unidentified man who threatened in Russian to “f— him up,” police said.

Police say the officer also speaks Russian and understood what the man was saying, but did not know who he was.

The unknown man then struck the officer in the head and face using an unknown object before fleeing by foot in an unknown direction.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital where he was treated for a fractured cheek bone and lacerations to his head and face.

Police released a sketch of the attacker and described him to be about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and appeared to be in his twenties. He was last seen wearing a tan sweater.

