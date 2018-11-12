New Jersey business owner accused of sexually assaulting underage customer

HOWELL, N.J. — A business owner is accused of sexually assaulting an underage customer inside his Howell, New Jersey store, authorities said Monday.

Brian Young, 52, the owner of Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More, located in the Howell Center Shopping Plaza on Route 9, was arrested Friday and charged with second degree sexual assault and third degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Young remains behind bars pending his first court appearance.

If convicted of sexual assault, Young faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison and a maximum of five years if convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Young’s activities and are looking to identify other possible victims. Anyone with any information, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Thomas Manzo Jr. at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Department Detective Robert Ortenzi at 732-938-4111.