Man fatally shot in the head inside Brooklyn apartment

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 29-year-old man was killed by multiple shots to the head in a Brooklyn apartment on Monday night, police said.

Theodore Smith was found unconscious and unresponsive in a Park Avenue apartment around 7:30 p.m., officials said. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any information on the shooter.

