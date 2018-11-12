Man, 29, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A 29-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Queens Sunday, the NYPD said.

The victim, identified as Niklas Ahern, was crossing the street when he was hit by a car barreling through the intersection at Continental Avenue and Slocum Crescent in the Forest Hills section of Queens at about 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

Investigators say the driver, who hit the Tribeca resident with such force it threw him out of his sneakers, sped off northbound on Continental Avenue.

A woman who witnessed the incident called 911 while Ahren laid unconscious on the pavement with trauma to his head and body. First responders transported Ahren to a hospital but could not be saved.

Police did not immediately release a description of the car.