First real taste of winter comes to New York this week

NEW YORK — It's beginning to look — and feel — a lot like Christmas.

A fairly dry and chilly Monday will turn into a wet and stormy week, with the coldest temperatures of the season so far, and snow and sleet coming ever closer to New York City.

Monday's partly sunny skies will give way to heavy rain overnight and into Tuesday. Grab an umbrella for your morning commute because there is a 100 percent chance of rain, with amounts expected to be between a half and three quarters of an inch.

Rain is expected to clear out by noon on Tuesday with high temperatures reaching 55 degrees. But the warmer temperatures will be brief, with a cold front ushering in the frostiest weather of the season.