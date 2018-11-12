First real taste of winter comes to New York this week

NEW YORK — It's beginning to look — and feel — a lot like Christmas.
A fairly dry and chilly Monday will turn into a wet and stormy week, with the coldest temperatures of the season so far, and snow and sleet coming ever closer to New York City.
Monday's partly sunny skies will give way to heavy rain overnight and into Tuesday. Grab an umbrella for your morning commute because there is a 100 percent chance of rain, with amounts expected to be between a half and three quarters of an inch.
Rain is expected to clear out by noon on Tuesday with high temperatures reaching 55 degrees. But the warmer temperatures will be brief, with a cold front ushering in the frostiest weather of the season.
With beautiful skies powered by strong high pressure, highs on Wednesday will struggle to get to 40 in most places, and will only be about 42 in the city.
On Thursday, an early appearance by the sun will quickly vanish as rain from a low-pressure system moves up the East Coast. The rain may mix with sleet and snow north and west of the city before changing to rain later in the day. The high temperature will be 40 in the city. Areas in upstate New York and New England stand a much better chance at seeing more snow and ice from this system.
Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds a low pressure will move through the region. The high won't even crack 40, with a high of 39 in the city, and even colder inland.