Explore These Holiday Recipes for Healthy Eating This Winter

Is your diet holiday-ready? Excited to mingle and be healthy at all of your favorite holiday events?

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Carissa Bealert joined PIX11 with easy ways to trim calories and add nutrition to your holiday eats.

Plus she chats with us about holiday food trends from POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios and Litehouse.

POM Mimosa

Serves: 1 | Finish In: 5 minutes

Boost your bubbly with antioxidants this holiday season! A POM Mimosa is a great twist on a holiday favorite with no added sugar and the ‘little tart, little sweet’ taste of POM Wonderful.

1/2 oz. freshly squeezed pomegranate juice or POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1 glass of dry champagne

1/2 oz. triple sec liqueur

Garnish: Pomegranate arils from a POM Wonderful Pomegranate or POM Fresh Pomegranate Arils (optional)

Instantly Fresh Herb Butter

Serves: 10 | Finish In: 15 minutes

Impress your guests this holiday season with big flavor in the Litehouse Instantly Fresh Herb Butter. You won’t believe how simple it is to make.

Salty, savory and mouth watering. This butter is delicious on grilled vegetables or french bread.

INGREDIENTS

1 Stick Salted Butter

1 Tbsp Instantly Fresh Thyme

1 Tbsp Instantly Fresh Chives

1 Tbsp Instantly Fresh Garlic

DIRECTIONS

Soften Butter on counter (about 15 minutes). Mix herbs into butter. Refrigerate until butter starts to firm but does not harden. Roll butter into log shape in-between waxed paper. Continue to refrigerate or use at room temperature.

This recipe doubles or even triples great! Try it with your favorite Instantly Fresh Herbs.

Butternut Squash Soup with Cider Cream

Serves: 1-2 | Finish In: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Experience all the flavors of fall with this butternut squash soup. Starting the meal with a filling soup is a great variation on heavy holiday meals. Take a break from filling holiday meals by adding this delicious soup to the mixture!

INGREDIENTS

5 Tbsp. butter

2 1/2 lbs. butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 6 cups)

2 cups chopped leeks (white and pale green parts only)

1/2 cup chopped peeled carrot

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 small Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, chopped

5 cups chicken broth

2/3 cup lite sour cream

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 1/2 cups Litehouse® Litehouse Apple Cider or Litehouse® Honey Crisp Apple Cider or Litehouse® Gala Apple Cider

2 Tbsp. Litehouse® Instantly Fresh Chives

2 tsp. Litehouse® Instantly Fresh Poultry Herb Blend

DIRECTIONS

Melt butter in heavy large saucepan over medium-high heat.

Add squash, leeks, carrot and celery; saute until slightly softened, about 15 minutes.

Mix in apples, and Litehouse® Herb Poultry Blend. Add broth and 1 cup Litehouse® Cider and bring to boil.

Reduce heat. Cover and simmer until apples are tender, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes.

Cool slightly. Working in batches, puree soup in blender. Return soup to pan.

Boil remaining 1/2 cup Litehouse® Cider in heavy small saucepan until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 5 minutes. Cool.

Place sour cream in small bowl. Whisk in reduced cider. (Soup and cider cream can be made 1 day ahead. Cover separately and refrigerate.)

Bring soup to simmer. Mix in whipping cream. Ladle soup into bowls.

Drizzle with cider cream. Top with Litehouse® Instantly Fresh Chives.