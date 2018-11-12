Chef Sandra Lee shares her cancer journey in documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Sandra Lee has built an empire, wither her brand Semi-Home made Cooking. Now she can add filmmaker to her resume.

Her documentary "RX. Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee," can be seen on HBO, and premiered at DOC NYC, the largest documentary film festival in the U.S.

Tamsen Fadal sat down with her to talk about her latest mission to save lives.

Sandra also received the Gotham Award — previously won by the likes of Meryl Streep and Robert DeNiro. She told Fadal it is just another step to get the film out to wider audience, and toward changing laws to help get people screened for cancer.