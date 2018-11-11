Watch live: New York City Veterans Day Parade

PIX11 is live at the New York City Veterans Day Parade to honor the service and personal sacrifice of the women and men enlisted in our Armed Forces.

The largest Veterans Day event in the nation, Sunday’s parade will feature tens of thousands of marchers, including more than 300 units.

This year’s parade commemorates the centennial of the end of World War I in 1918. The United States Army is this year’s featured military branch. As always, the Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are also represented.

Together the United War Veterans Council and PIX11 will bring the stories of veterans to the broader public emphasizing the importance of service and personal sacrifice.

PIX11 will provide full coverage of the parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with PIX11 News anchors Tamsen Fadal and Kori Chambers on site from Fifth Avenue, as well as senior correspondent Marvin Scott from the parade route.

Marchers representing veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups, businesses and high school bands from across the country will travel up Fifth Avenue from 26th to 46th streets. The route is 1.2 miles, and takes approximately 30 ~ 35 minutes.

The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. and airs until 2 p.m. You can watch it live on PIX11 News, on PIX11.com and the station’s Facebook page, and on Military.com.

Click here to learn more about the parade schedule and plans.