Death toll jumps to 29 in Camp fire, making it one of the deadliest wildfires on record in California history

Authorities have reported 6 additional deaths in a Northern California, raising the death toll to 29 and making it the deadliest wildfire on record in California history.

Butte County Sheriff Cory Honea said the human remains recovered on Sunday included five bodies found at homes and one in a vehicle in Paradise.

He also announced that 228 people remain unaccounted for since the fire began Thursday and incinerated the foothill town.

The statewide total of deaths from wildfires reached 31.

